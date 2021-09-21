Nyambura, Kamweti conquer Batain Peak – Highest Point in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Salomon Ambassador Rosemary Kamweti supported Nana Nyambura, the winner of the Salomon WMN Competition earlier this year in her technical climb to Batian Peak on August 29, 2021.

On the morning of August 27, the ladies arrived at Old Moses Camp, Mount Kenya, in which they rested shortly only to begin the trek towards Shipton’s Camp at 2pm.

They arrived at Shipton’s Camp 5 and a half hours later, resting for the night at 4,200m above sea level. The team left Shipton’s Camp at 10:35am the next day.

In the pursuit of climbing to the highest point in Kenya; the second highest point in Africa, Rosemary and Nana physically and emotionally prepared themselves by acclimatizing August 28.

Rosemary’s acclimatization involved hiking and climbing to Point Peter at an elevation of 4,796m, while Nana acclimatized by summiting Lenana Peak at an elevation of 4,985m, arriving at 1pm. Both ladies took the night to rest, in eager anticipation for the Batian climb the following day.

At 4:45am, the ladies began an early hike towards the base of Batian with their technical guides.

Upon arriving at the base at 6am, they prepared their gear and underwent safety checks. At 6:30am, they began their technical climb. They both successfully summited Batian – an elevation of 5,199m-at 4pm on Sunday 29th. Besides enduring freezing temperatures and overcoming unexpected circumstances, both women safely returned with a great achievement to celebrate.

After summiting, the weather drastically changed and it began to snow, giving the team a difficult trek down the mountain. Due to the weather, Rosemary and Nana waited for conditions to improve before resuming their journey down to the base.

They were ecstatically greeted with tea, food and extreme reverence for their achievement, then headed down to Shipton’s camp for a well-deserved night of rest.

Nana becomes the fourth native Kenyan woman to summit Batian Peak – a remarkable and inspirational accomplishment, and one to be celebrated by all women, everywhere.