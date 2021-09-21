Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Nyambura, Kamweti conquer Batain Peak – Highest Point in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Salomon Ambassador Rosemary Kamweti supported Nana Nyambura, the winner of the Salomon WMN Competition earlier this year in her technical climb to Batian Peak on August 29, 2021. 

On the morning of August 27, the ladies arrived at Old Moses Camp, Mount Kenya, in which they rested shortly only to begin the trek towards Shipton’s Camp at 2pm.

They arrived at Shipton’s Camp 5 and a half hours later, resting for the night at 4,200m above sea level. The team left Shipton’s Camp at 10:35am the next day.

In the pursuit of climbing to the highest point in Kenya; the second highest point in Africa, Rosemary and Nana physically and emotionally prepared themselves by acclimatizing August 28.

Rosemary’s acclimatization involved hiking and climbing to Point Peter at an elevation of 4,796m, while Nana acclimatized by summiting Lenana Peak at an elevation of 4,985m, arriving at 1pm. Both ladies took the night to rest, in eager anticipation for the Batian climb the following day.

At 4:45am, the ladies began an early hike towards the base of Batian with their technical guides.

Upon arriving at the base at 6am, they prepared their gear and underwent safety checks. At 6:30am, they began their technical climb. They both successfully summited Batian – an elevation of 5,199m-at 4pm on Sunday 29th. Besides enduring freezing temperatures and overcoming unexpected circumstances, both women safely returned with a great achievement to celebrate.  

After summiting, the weather drastically changed and it began to snow, giving the team a difficult trek down the mountain. Due to the weather, Rosemary and Nana waited for conditions to improve before resuming their journey down to the base.

They were ecstatically greeted with tea, food and extreme reverence for their achievement, then headed down to Shipton’s camp for a well-deserved night of rest.

 Nana becomes the fourth native Kenyan woman to summit Batian Peak – a remarkable and inspirational accomplishment, and one to be celebrated by all women, everywhere.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved