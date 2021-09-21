FC Talanta gets sponsorship from 10bet, becomes sixth African club in betting firm’s stable

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Newly promoted Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League side Talanta FC have signed up a three-year sponsorship deal with global betting giants – 10be.

Talanta, who earned their top-flight status as National Super League champions, now become the sixth club in Africa sponsored by 10bet who have now rolled out operations in Kenya.

The other clubs 10bet’s stable are Dodoma City FC (Tanzania), Enyimba Football Club of Nigeria, Aduana Stars of Ghana, Red Arrows (Zambia) and Daring Club Motema Pembe of DRC.

“We are thrilled to have formed these partnerships to support and contribute to the football industry in Africa, and it’s a major step towards achieving our main goal, which is making football fans happier all around the globe,” said 10bet through a media statement.

“This is just the start, partnering with football clubs is a strategic inception focused on knowledge sharing and experience exchange through capacity building.”

In it’s bid to solidify it’s position in Africa by developing football from the grassroots level up to the highest level, 10bet, who have drafted in football stars Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria and Mbwana Samatta of Tanzania as part of their brand, maintain that sponsoring FC Talanta is just the beginning of their quest to be part of Kenya’s football development story.

“It is an ongoing initiative as there are more opportunities not only in the online betting industry but also in developing football in Africa, taking note of iconic talents from Africa representing other countries. These partnerships are truly a game changer.”

Talanta kick-off their premier league campaign against Wazito as they make their debut appearance among the big boys of Kenya football.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

10bet has also rolled out a programme to equip youngsters with professional coaching and even various sports kits to grassroots teams, where the future talent of major teams lies.

“But enriching today’s football in Africa is only the beginning. It goes without saying that there is prodigious and arguably unmatched talent in the football sport industry in Africa. Thousands of young talents who don’t reach their potential due to limited coaching or facilities.

“Parallel to team partnership, the company is specializing in bringing exciting experiences to football fans. The passion and love for fans to their teams and players is key to 10bet, so the planned initiatives and engagement with fans is something that Africa’s sport landscape has never met before.”

10bet, a global sports betting and casino brand present in more than 12 countries and with over 16 years of experience, has over the years positioned itself as a pioneer in sports offering a massive coverage of sports and events, including the Champions League, NBA and virtual sports, among others.