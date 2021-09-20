Connect with us

Shujaa pick 18 points from Vancouver Sevens

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Kenya started the new season of the World Rugby Sevens Series with a haul of 18 points at the Vancouver Sevens after reaching the final where they lost to African rivals South Africa 38-15 on Monday morning.

Shujaa had failed to beat the Blitzbokke for a second time, having also los to them when they met in the pools earlier on Sunday morning.

Shujaa had beaten Spain 17-5 and Mexico 45-7 to storm to the Main Cup Quarters where they held their own to beat Mike Friday’s USA 19-14 before thrashing Ireland 38-5 in the semis.

In the final, the Kenyan boys could not keep the momentum as they were totally outplayed by the South Africans.

They had gone 24-0 at half time with the South Africans dotting down four tries, two of which were converted. Angelo Davids struck a brace with Sokoyisa Makata and Ronald Brown adding one each for the South Africans.

In the second half, two converted tries from Christie Grobelaar and Darren Adonis confirmed the victory for the South Africans.

Daniel Taabu’s unconverted try in between merely counted for statistics as Kenya couldn’t gather enough in their tanks to battle for a comeback.

Focus will now shift to the Edmonton Sevens next weekend.

