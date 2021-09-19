Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rugby

Shujaa trounce Mike Friday’s USA to storm into Vancouver 7s Semis

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – The superb Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno scored the winning try as Shujaa came from a try down to beat Mike Friday’s USA 19-14 to progress to the semi-final of the Vancouver Sevens on Sunday.

Buffa completed a brace of tries with under three minutes left on the clock as the Kenyans put up superb work to book Ireland in the final.

The Americans had started off well with Kevon Williams dotting down within the opening 40 seconds of the game after citing space in the middle off a quickly taken line out. He blazed through to dot down under the posts. The conversion was good as they went 7-0 up.

But Shujaa responded in Kind, Otieno also dotting down after a powered run down the left. After a good offload from Daniel Taabu, Otieno powering through with some blistering pace before fending off one marker with a strong hand-off.

With the conversion, Shujaa drew 7-7.

But, the Americans came back into the game with Malacchi Esdale dotting down after an offload from Williams, the Americans having turned over possession with Kenya penalized for a forward pass.

But after the break, the Kenyans were relentless and Taabu dotted down their second try of the game with a good powered run on the right off a scrum. Williams had raced down to close him up, but some good piece of footwork set him off balance and the Kenyan crossed over.

The conversion was wide, but Kenya had pushed the game to within two points at 14-12.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With under three to go, Kenya were pushing the Americans and it was that man Buffa dotting down the winner with another powerful sprint down the middle off a scrum. The conversion was good as Shujaa led 19-14.

Despite some nervous end with USA winning possession off Kenya’s line-out, Innocent Simiyu’s men kept their composure and switched possession back to their arms with a turnover just out of their own 22.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved