Kenya Police FC is joined by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai in celebrating their promotion to the Kenyan Premier League. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Kenya Police promoted to the FKF Premier League

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – Kenya Police have gained promotion to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League for the first time ever after beating Vihiga United by a solitary goal in the second leg played at the Utalii Complex on Sunday evening.

The men from the Police Service become the first ever National Super League team to beat a Premier League outfit since the play-off mode of relegation and promotion began.

Clinton Kinanga scored the lone goal for Police in the first half, reacting fastest to a saved penalty to take the tally to 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Mumias last Sunday.

-More to follow

