New Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat

Football

Engin Firat is new Harambee Stars head coach on two-month contract

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – Football Kenya Federation has named Turkish trainer Engin Firat as the new Harambee Stars head coach on a two-month contract.

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa announced that Firat will be in charge of the national team for the next four 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification matches.

“We were looking for someone who fits the project that we have. We are in between a campaign already and we wanted someone who can look at the task and be prepared for it. We were not looking for someone who would be here for three four years but we wanted someone who can help us for these qualifiers,” said FKF boss Nick Mwendwa.

The new coach says; “This is an interesting project and I am glad to be here. I am glad to see what the next two months hold and hopefully we succeed. Kenya is a good football nation and I am looking forward to work here.”

