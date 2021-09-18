Connect with us

Mboma does it again as she overpowers Talou to win Kip Keino Classic

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Namibia’s Christine Mboma concluded her stellar season on a sizzling note, winning the second edition of the Kip Keino Classic women’s 200m at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Saturday.

Mboma, the Olympic silver medallist and world under-20 champion stunned Marie Josee Talou of Ivory Coast to clock 22.30.

Talou, who started off well returned 22.98 while Nigerian Seyni Aminatou settled for third in 23.33.

The race was delayed after the starting gun had a problem twice and this destabilized the athletes as Mboma describes.

“The starting delay submerged some energy but I am happy to win the race. I am always happy to run along superstars. Kenya is a good country and running in the same track where I broke the world under 20 record,” Mboma said.

Talou on the other hand said she was happy to compete on Kenyan soil and for her she now wants to enjoy Kenya with her fiancée since she is on holiday.

“Its always a pleasure competing in Africa and for me ending the season on a second position is huge for me. I now want to enjoy Kenya since I am on holiday with my fiancée, I will visit the Maasai Mara and other good places in Kenya,” Talou said.

