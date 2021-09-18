Kenya’s fastest man Omanyala smashes his own record at Kip Keino Classic 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Kenya’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala lived up to his expectations, smashing the men’s 100m National Record in the show-stopper event at the second edition of the Kip Keino Classic Tour held at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

Omanyala, who has now broken his National Record for the umpteenth time set his new Personal Best time of 9:76 Seconds and stun 100m big wigs like former World Champion Justin Gatlin.

The race was won by Bromell Trayvon of the United States in a time of 9:75.