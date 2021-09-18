Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ferdinand Omanyala. PHOTO/Reuters

Athletics

Kenya’s fastest man Omanyala smashes his own record at Kip Keino Classic 

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Kenya’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala lived up to his expectations, smashing the men’s 100m National Record in the show-stopper event at the second edition of the Kip Keino Classic Tour held at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

Omanyala, who has now broken his National Record for the umpteenth  time set his new Personal Best time of 9:76 Seconds and stun 100m big wigs like former World Champion Justin Gatlin.

The race was won by Bromell Trayvon of the United States in a time of 9:75.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved