Song, Sakho ready to lead Arta past Tusker FC in CAF Champions League return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – The star duo of Alex Song and Diafra Sakho believe they have what it takes to guide Djibouti side Arta Solar 7 through to the first round of the CAF Champions League when they take on Kenyan champions Tusker FC in the preliminary round return tie at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

The two sides played to a 1-1 draw in Djibouti last weekend with former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song playing a pivotal role in midfield while Sakho came in the second half to add punch in attack.

“Tusker is a good team with good players and we have to keep concentrated throughout the game. We will try to concentrate on how we are playing and our structure and I believe we can get something from this game,” Song told Capital Sport.

He added; “We have also to improve a bit on finishing and we will stand a chance. It is not an easy game especially playing away but I believe that it is possible and we will be ready to win this game.” Alex Song in action for Arta Solar 7 during their CAF Champions League preliminary round match against Tusker FC in Djibouti. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The Djiboutian champions will need a win or a high scoring draw to book a slot in the next round against Egyptian giants Zamalek and Sakho, a former West Ham and Rennes player remains confident that they will down the brewers at home and book a slot in the next round.

“It is a difficult game playing away from home but we are ready. We know we have a chance and if we can add a bit of punch, we will get the ticket to play in the next round in Egypt,” said Sakho.

Looking back at the first leg, Song and Sakho both believe they should have gone for the win, but believe a draw was a fair result after all.

“It was a very difficult game because Tusker showed that they are a good team with good players. The number 4 (Apollo Otieno) and number 16 (Jackson Macharia) were really good. The number four really disturbed us in midfield,” Sakho said.

His sentiments were shared by Song who said; “It was a really tough game but I believe we should have scored a second goal. We controlled the game really well but I believe if we play the same in the second leg, we can get something.”

Diafra Sakho in action for Arta Solar 7 during their CAF Champions League preliminary round match against Tusker FC in Djibouti. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Arta jetted into the country on Wednesday aboard a chartered flight and have been training at the Utalii Grounds.

The last time they played in Kenya, they suffered a crushing loss to Kariobangi Sharks in the CAF Confederations Cup. However, this time they come back a bigger and better team with Sakho and Song part of a star studded squad.

The team also includes former Burkina Faso international Alain Traore who scored a worldie freekick in the first leg as well as former Cameroon number one Idris Kameni who did not play in the first leg, but might be between the sticks in the return tie in Nairobi.