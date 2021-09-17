Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her semi-final loss to Karolina Pliskova at the WTA tournament in Montreal

Tennis

Karolina Pliskova out of Ostrava Open over wrist injury

Published

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Sep 17 – Women’s tennis world number three Karolina Pliskova said Friday she was pulling out of next week’s Ostrava Open because of a wrist injury.

The 29-year-old Czech player was set to be the top seed at the WTA tournament played in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava on September 20-26.

“It is not really easy to excuse myself from a tournament played before an audience and at home,” said Pliskova, who reached the Wimbledon finals and the US Open quarter-finals this year.

Her doctor said the injury had been apparent for a while.

“Problems with the wrist appeared even before the US Open, and they could not be treated adequately as she advanced in the tournament,” Radek Kebrle said in a statement.

“Since the problem got worse, we have agreed on a three-week break from tournaments,” he added.

Pliskova’s withdrawal leaves Ukraine’s world number four Elina Svitolina as the top ranked player in the tournament.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved