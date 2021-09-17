Connect with us

IEBC to conduct National Olympic Committee of Kenya Elections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will precede over the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) elections set for next month.   

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) together with its affiliate member federations have today endorsed IEBC to preside over its upcoming NOC-K elections during an Affiliate Members’ Consultative Assembly held in Nairobi.

Affiliate members had earlier been invited to propose an electoral body, with IEBC being the body that was overwhelmingly nominated by a majority of the members.

The Electoral body will therefore oversee and preside over the elections that are coming up before the end of the year. Members were taken through some of the basic requirements to be able to participate in the elections, both as contestants and/or voters.

This is in a bid to make the elections inclusive & transparent, so that once the elections are held, all parties will have been involved in the process.

In his opening remarks, NOC-K President, Paul Tergat called on members to carry out the elections process, especially the campaigns responsibly and with decorum, ensuring that unity is maintained for the good of sports development and athletes.

“We must, without exception, exercise and demonstrate sobriety, maturity, and mutual respect in every engagement and deliberations while we do our legitimate canvassing for votes,’’ said NOC-K President Dr. Paul Tergat.

The federations were largely represented by their Presidents and Secretary Generals as well as members of the current NOC-K executive board. 

The elections cycle of the Olympics body is four years, usually held after the celebrations of the Games of that particular Olympiad.

The elections of the 2017-2020 Olympiad were delayed following the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to 2021, which led to the NOC-K General Assembly delaying the elections until after the Games. With the Tokyo Games out of the way, the Executive has now initiated the process towards elections to enable the next Executive Board to start preparing for the new quadrennial.

