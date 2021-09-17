Betsafe awards multiple winners in jackpot competitions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Three lucky Kenyans have kicked off football season by winning a combined Sh1.7mn from Betsafe Kenya’s Daily and Super Jackpots.

An elated Fred Bundi received Sh. 1.1million at the Betsafe offices on Wednesday afternoon, his reward for correctly guessing 16/17 games in the Betsafe Super Jackpot.

The 20-year-old from Kakamega County, while enjoying a party in his honor at the Betsafe Kenya offices, noted that the winnings will help him start a business to supplement the income he makes from doing online jobs.

“It has been very difficult to find online work since the start of the pandemic. It feels great to be a millionaire at 20, especially during the time I’ve had a challenge making money from online work. When I got the call, I was so excited that I cried.”

“From a stake of only Sh80, I’ve managed to win Sh.1million which I plan to use to start a business that will help the youth around me. I want Kenyans to remember me because this is my season and I’ll be back for the full Sh.104 million Super Jackpot,” said Fred. Thika businesswoman, Janeffer Wanjiru (left), receives a boost for her business in the form of a cheque of Sh. 300,000 from Betsafe Kenya’s Anthony Kiio after winning the Betsafe Daily Jackpot.

Janeffer Wanjiru, the first woman to win a jackpot from Betsafe, was ecstatic while collecting her Sh. 300,000 from the bookmakers after winning the Daily Jackpot. The Thika-based businesswoman encouraged more women to try their luck on Betsafe, stating that it could be their season to win.

“I’ve only been playing on Betsafe for three months, and by placing a bet on 9 games, I’ve gotten Sh. 300,000 which I will invest in my business. Even women can win these big jackpots, and I’ll be sure to try my luck with the Super Jackpot as well,” said Janeffer.

Janeffer was joined in her elation by Peter Kihara who also won Sh. 300,000 from the same Daily Jackpot. Felix Juma was also among the big weekend winners for placing a lucky bet worth Ksh. 50 that entered him into a draw to take home a brand-new iPhone 12 Pro valued at Ksh. 160,000.

The second phase of the “Shinda iPhone 12 Pro na Betsafe” competition will run until midnight Sunday, 19th September 2021.

Fred Bundi (left), celebrates while receiving a cheque of Sh. 1.1 million from Mavin Waganda, Betsafe Kenya. Fred is the latest winner of a bonus after correctly guessing the outcomes of 16 out of 17 games in the Betsafe Supa Jackpot.



Speaking at the winner’s party Mavin Waganda, Marketing Manager, Betsafe Kenya, underscored the importance of these wins to the company, noting that the company is in the market to make winning easy and fun for the Kenyan football fan.

“This is an unprecedented day, but hopefully one that continues happening in the future because we want to award as many people as possible. Getting our first female jackpot winner is exciting because it shows us that football and football culture are consistently growing to narrow the gender divide.

We are always excited to award new winners. The more the merrier, in fact. Everyone at Betsafe is consistently working to deliver the best gaming experience for Kenyan football fans, and that hard work is shown when we have many big winners from our easy to play jackpots. We will also keep introducing new ways such as the Shinda iPhone 12 pro competition to keep our fans engaged because we believe that this is their season to win,” said Waganda.