Reformed ex-convict, former Mathare United midfielder gets OdiBets financial help

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – For Tedium Rodgers being locked up at the Kamiti Maximum Prison had never crossed his mind; the former Mathare United midfielder had always dreamt of playing in the English Premier League specifically Manchester United which he was and is still a staunch supporter of.

“Growing up I always loved football, I practically ate, slept, and dreamt football, I have always supported Manchester United as a young man and wished I would one day play for the club but my dreams were rendered invalid as one gravy mistake landed me into the jaws of Kamiti Maximum Prison,” said the former Utalii FC star who found himself staring at the hangman’s noose at the young age of 23.

Tedium Rogers popularly known as Tee or Teddy among his peers never imagined he would see freedom after he was sentenced to death back in the year 2000 after a robbery gone wrong.

“During my younger days playing football I had other friends outside the pitch who misled me into a life of crime that landed me in prison,” said Tedium Rodgers who confessed to the crime for quick money to take care of his family.

While in prison, Rodgers coached other inmates as part of his rehabilitation and also because of his passion for football.

After his release last year, Teddy claims that the road to normal reformed life hasn’t been easy. “I want to tell the youth that crime and drugs don’t pay. Stick to what you earn and keep working hard,” says Rodgers.

Betting firm Odibets through their Odimtaani initiative have decided to come through for Teddy and stand together with the former lethal midfielder by offering to start a tent-making business for him.

While in prison, Teddy had learned tent-making skills and his only wish outside was to continue with the art he loved so much.

“We have decided to stand with Teddy as everyone deserves a second chance in life, he might have erred before but now he is reformed and needs to pick up the pieces from where he had left,” said Odibets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.

“I never saw this coming, Odibets under their Odimtaani initiative has given me a chance of a lifetime, I will now pursue my tent-making skill and make the best out of it,” said an elated Tedium.

Early this year, Odibets unveiled Charles Odongo popularly known as the ‘Ugali man’ as its brand ambassador.

Odongo, whose video was shared multiple times on social media, entertained netizens when he was captured tossing a portion of ugali in the air before finally grabbing and eating it.

Odibets gave ‘Ugaliman’ a boost of Sh5 million for him to upgrade his gym and a car as part of their Odi Mtaani talent development Initiative.