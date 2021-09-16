Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mikel Arteta is remaining upbeat despite Arsenal's tough start to the season

Football

Arteta sees light at the end of the tunnel for Arsenal

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 16 – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he sees a bright future for the club despite suffering their worst start to a season for 67 years.

The Gunners climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table with their first goal and first points of the campaign by beating Norwich 1-0 last weekend.

However, Arteta’s position is still under scrutiny ahead of Saturday’s trip to Burnley after spending £150 million ($207 million) on new players during the transfer window.

The Spaniard claimed after beating Norwich he had enjoyed the “best 10 days of his career in this industry” during an international break when his side were rock bottom of the table.

And Arteta was equally optimistic on where Arsenal are headed with all six of his summer signings aged 23 or under.

“I’m telling you I’m very positive most of the time. I’ve seen the light and I can see bright lights,” he said at his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“There can be bumps in the road within that light, but I can see a lot of light.”

Arteta is also hopeful the criticism his squad suffered after defeats to Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City will only serve to make them stronger.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It’s tough because it hurts, because you want to see something different. But what you want is not always what happens,” he added.

“Things happen for a reason and maybe what is happening had to happen and it’s going to be really good for the club and really good for myself and everybody experiencing that situation. We have to believe that.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved