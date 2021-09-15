Connect with us

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee.

Football

Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee part ways with Harambee Stars

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has been relieved off his duties as Harambee Stars head coach, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announces.

FKF said on Wednesday that Mulee, his assistant Twahir Muhidin and Goalkeeping Coach Haggai Azande have reached a decision to part ways by mutual consent, effective immediately.

With that development, assistant coaches Ken Odhiambo and William Muluya will remain in the team as the federation works to reconstruct the Harambee Stars technical bench, ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers against Mali, scheduled for October 6, 2021 and October 12,2021, home and away respectively.

“FKF is immensely grateful to Coach Mulee and his departing members of staff for their dedicated service and workmanship. The federation wishes them all the best in their future endeavors,” FKF CEO Barry Otieno said in a statement.

The Federation confirmed that the search for a new National Team Head Coach is already underway and an announcement will be made shortly in that regard.

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee

