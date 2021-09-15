Connect with us

Hellen Obiri on her way to victory at the World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark on March 30, 2019. PHOTO/IAAF

Cross-country world championships in Australia delayed until 2023

PARIS, France, Sep 15 – The World Cross Country Championships, scheduled for February 19, 2022 in Bathurst, Australia, have been postponed to 2023 due to travel restrictions imposed by local authorities to stem the spread of Covid-19, World Athletics announced on Wednesday.

“The postponement is due to the biosecurity measures and travel restrictions currently in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Australia,” said World Athletics in a statement.

“Australian borders are closed to international visitors.

“The 14-day quarantine requirements for international visitors to Australia are not practical for a one-day event.

The competition will now take place on February 18, 2023 in Bathurst where more than 550 athletes from over 60 countries are expected.

Five events will be on the programme at the Mount Panorama venue: elite races for men and women (10km), a mixed relay (8km) and two U20 races for men (8km) and women (6km).

