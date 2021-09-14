Sharks scoring machine Kapaito picks career second MVP title  

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Kariobangi Sharks lethal goal poacher Erick Kapaito was named the 2020/21 FKF Premier League Most Valuable Player for the second time in his career on Tuesday evening in the glittering black-tie gala event held at a Nairobi Hotel.

Kapaito, 25, was the toast of town after also scooping the Golden Boot gong for scoring 24 goals to take home a total of Sh800,000 (Sh500,000 for MVP and Sh300,000 for Category winner) and monumental trophies engraved with his name.

Kapaito previously won the award in the 2017/18 season, the year that he also won the Golden Boot and he became the first Kenyan player ever to win the MVP award twice since the awards were inaugurated.

To win the top award, Kapaito, who is also in the national football team Harambee Stars, beat Sofapaka midfield maestro Lawrence Juma and AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia. 🧤| James Saruni of @UlinziStarsFC .



Golden Glove winner for season 2020/21#FKFPL pic.twitter.com/fFX1GqGns5— FKF Premier League (@Officialfkfpl) September 8, 2021

The Golden Glove went to Ulinzi Stars custodian James Saruni who kept 12 clean sheets while the duo of KCB FC shot-stopper Joseph Okoth and Nairobi City Stars’ Steve Njunge shared the runners-up award fir keeping 11 clean sheets.

Tusker FC captain Eugene Asike scooped the Defender of the year award for standing tall at center-back of the Brewers defence, guiding the team to winning the Premier League title.

Asike beat Bidco United’s David Kalama who was runners-up and KCB’s Nashon Alembi who was third.

Meanwhile, Sofapaka’s Lawrence Juma bossed the midfield category pipping Anthony Kimani of Nairobi City Stars who was voted as the runners-up and third placed Jackson Macharia of Tusker FC.

The Young Player category was won by Tusker FC’s Henry Meja who had a Steller season, scoring 10 goals and seven assists. He floored Vihiga United’s Lawrence Luvanda and Sylvester Owino of Kakamega Homeboyz.

The Fair Play team category was scooped by Kariobangi Sharks as Tusker FC and KCB FC took second and third placed respectively.

For guiding Tusker FC to it’s 12 Premier League title, Robert Matano won the Coach of the Year award ahead of his counterparts, Zedekiah Otieno (KCB FC) and Andre Cassa Mbungo (Bandari FC). Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano dishes out instructions during his side’s match against KCB on May 15, 2021 at the Ruaraka Complex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

All the category winners pocketed Ksh 300,000, Runners-up went home with Ksh200,000 while the third placed received Ksh 100,000.

-2020/21 FKF Premier League Winners-

MVP

Erick Kapaito – Kariobangi Sharks

Golden Glove

James Saruni – Ulinzi Stars – WINNER

Joseph Okoth – KCB FC -Runners-up

Steve Njunge – Nairobi City Stars – Runners-up

Defender of the Year

Eugene Asike – Tusker FC – WINNER

David Kalama – Bidco United – Runners-up

Nashon Alembi – KCB FC – Third

Midfielder of the Year

Lawrence Juma – Sofapaka FC – WINNER

Anthony Kimani – Nairobi City Star – Runners-up

Jackson Macharia – Tusker FC – Third

Golden Boot

Erick Kapaito

Young Player of the year

Henry Meja – Tusker FC – WINNER

Lawrence Luvanda – Vihiga United – Runner-up

Sylvester Owino – Kakamega Homeboyz – Third

Fair Play Team of the Year

Kariobangi Sharks – WINNER

Tusker FC – Runners-up

KCB FC – Third

Coach of the Year

Robert Matano – Tusker FC – WINNER

Zedekiah Otieno – KCB FC – Runners-up

Andre Casa Mbungo – Bandari FC – Third

Digital Team of the Year

Tusker FC – WINNER

Bandari FC – Runners-up

Kariobangi Sharks – Third

Referee Of the Year

Peter Waweru – WINNER

Anthony Ogwayo – Runners-up

Davis Omweno – Third

Team Manager of the Year

President’s Award