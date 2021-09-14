Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino says he is excited to see Lionel Messi playing alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Football

PSG boss Pochettino ‘excited’ to see Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

Published

BRUGE, Belgium, Sep 14 – Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino hinted on Tuesday that new signing Lionel Messi would line up for the first time alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in his side’s Champions League opener against Club Brugge.

The Argentine, who left Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer, has yet to appear for the French side alongside the two other big-name stars and Pochettino is hungry to share the excitement of the PSG fans.

“Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, together? I join this collective excitement, I’m like everyone else, I would be crazy not to want to see them play together,” Pochettino told a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s game.

“Will we see them together tomorrow? Maybe, yes…”

In more than a month Messi since he joined the club, Messi has been seen in a PSG jersey for just 24 minutes as a substitute in a Ligue 1 game at Reims.

The 34-year-old had been expected to make his full debut for the Qatar-owned club last weekend but in the end he was rested against Clermont after returning from international duty with Argentina.

Pochettino, however, now looks set to unleash the six-time Ballon d’Or winner from the start at the Jan Breydel Stadium against the Belgian champions in the Group A opener.

The coach, though, says that the arrival of Messi is no guarantee of the Champions League success that PSG crave.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“With those names, you can get the feeling that we are ‘the team to beat’ but it is Chelsea, the defending champions, who are the team to beat,” said Pochettino who led previous club Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019.

“They have strengthened, spent much more money than PSG. But I don’t have a problem.

“We are a club that bought a lot of players this summer and recruited some very big names but we must convert all of this as a team, as Chelsea did last year.”

The Argentinian coach also warned against writing off Wednesday’s opponents.

“Club Brugge are dominating the Belgian league,” he said.

“Physically, it’s an enormous team, which can change systems, as I saw in their last two matches, from 5-3-2 to 4-3-3.

“You need absolute concentration and we have total respect for our opponent. There are only great teams in the Champions League.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved