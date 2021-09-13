Malkia Strikers bounce back to see off DRC in Nations Championship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers bounced back from its opening defeat at the ongoing Africa women’s Nations Championship to see off DRC by straight sets in Kigali, Rwanda.

The win saw the nine-time African Champions bag its first win in Pool B after going down to rivals Cameroon in the first match.

Against DRC, Kenya was dominant, bagging the first set 11-25, then win 12-25 in the second set before wrapping up with a 19-25 victory in the last set.

-More to follow-