From L – R Athletics Kenya President Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei, World Athletics U20 Championships gold medalist Vincent Keter, Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director Jeremy Awori, 800m Olympian and 2017 World Under-18 silver medalist Mary Moraa, Senior Policy Advisor at the Office of Cabinet Secretary of Sports Mr Gabriel Warigi at the 2021 Kip Keino Classic media briefing.

Athletics

Athletics world turns attention to Kenya as Kip Keino Classic Tour attracts deep field

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Action in the world of Athletics turns attention to Kenya when the second edition of the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour will be held on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

The one-day global event on Monday received a major boost thanks to Absa who banked Ksh 20 million that will ensure the competition will be a success.

The event is expected to grab world headlines because in comes as the last event of athletics after the conclusion of the 2021 Diamond League that culminated with the Zurich leg.

Arrangements for the second edition Absa Kip Keino Classic are on the home stretch with international athletes already trickling into the country, led by red-hot Olympic steeplechase champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco.

El Bakkali lost in the Zurich final to Kenya’s Olympic bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen, who also holds the world’s fastest time this season (8:07.12) and will be seeking to rub the Olympic triumph in on the Kenyans’ backyard this weekend.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amb. Amina Mohammed said, “We had a successful first edition of the Kip Keino Classic last year and we are really happy to run it for the second time. We are excited that it will be a series that will be running for several years to come as Kenya is fast becoming a destination of choice for international sporting events. We want to maintain those standards.”

She commended the private sector for playing an important role in growing the profile of sports events in the country through partnerships and sponsorships.

Athletics Kenya President Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei said “The world is changing not only in athletics but also other sports programmes. Athletics is evolving fast and the sport has become bigger. We have to be part of that growth. We need to create opportunities and competitions for our Kenyan athletes, organizers and technical teams to have more experiences and prosper.”

 Absa Bank Kenya’s Managing Director Jeremy Awori gives his remarks during the 2021 Kip Keino Classic media briefing.

Absa Kenya Managing Director said the Bank has a great interest in sports because it understands the important role it plays in the betterment of our society.

“We are privileged to be part of Absa Kip Keino Classic Continental Gold Tour event as the title sponsors and we are confident that it will provide our athletes with yet another chance to live their winning spirit and show the world what Kenya is made of. On the other hand, our partnership with Athletics Kenya and the Ministry of Sports will continue supporting sports tourism and promoting our country as a great destination,” Awori said.

Saturday’s meeting will also assemble one of the best ever men’s 100m fields ever put together on African soil with 2017 (London) world champion Justin Gatlin of the USA and his compatriot Trayvon Brommel who at 9.77 seconds is the fastest man in the world this year coming up against latest Kenyan sensation Ferdinand Omanyala.

About 180 athletes, including Kenya’s world 1,500m champions Faith Kipyegon and Timothy Cheruiyot will converge on Kasarani for the Saturday action that will also celebrate the arrival of a top sponsor, Absa Kenya, that joins main sponsors the Government of Kenya, along with traditional supporters Safaricom.

Fresh from setting a new World Under-20 record in the 200m ((21.78 seconds) in Zurich last week, Namibia’s Christine Mboma returns to Nairobi, the scene of her WU-20s 200m triumph last month, and is expected to ward off a stellar field that includes flamboyant American Sha’Carri Richardson.

