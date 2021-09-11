Tusker bank for positive start against Alex Song’s Arta in Djibouti

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – The last time Tusker played in the CAF Champions League four years ago, they bowed out in the preliminary round after losing to Mauritian side AS Port Louis 3-2 on aggregate.

As they prepare to return to the continental stage, the brewers, who clinched their 12th Football Kenya Federation Premier League title this season, hope they can banish the ghosts from their 2017 campaign and start better this time round.

They kick off their campaign against Djibouti’s Arta Solar 7 at the El Hadji Doualed Stadium in Djibouti City on Saturday, coming up against a side that not much is known for, apart from huge names signings this season.

Arta signed former Arsenal midfielder Alex Song at the start of last season, helping them to clinch the Djibouti title, and have gone on to rope in his former national teammate goalkeeper Idris Kameni, Diafra Sakho, a former West Ham player as well as former Burkina Faso international Alain Traore. Tusker FC players Jimmy Mbugua and Jackson Macharia during a training session in Djibouti. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

This makes the team a formidable side, despite Djibouti teams not having much success on the continental front.

But despite the star studded status of the team, Tusker head coach Robert Matano is not afraid of what lies ahead of him.

“Those are big names but we are not afraid or scared. For us, we are going to give our best and try to win the game. We need to play compact as a team and try to get the best possible result from the game,” said the tactician.

Matano is expected to field a hugely new team especially after landing 10 new signings. He had expected to use striker Mwinyi SHami Kibwana, but a transfer row with Kakamega Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula means the striker will not be fielded.

His absence will leave the brewers with only one out and out forward in Tanzanian Ibrahim Joshua.

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano gives instructions during a training session in Djibouti. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Clyde Senaji, Charles Momanyi and Daniel Sakari are the other new players who will be fielded by the tactician.

“I think we have had some good time in training before we came to Djibouti. We had a camp in Mombasa where we tried to work on the team synergy and cohesion. I believe we are ready and we will do well,” said the coach.

Meanwhile, skipper Eugene Asike says the team will endeavour to avoid defeat in the first leg to give themselves a good chance of progressing to the next round.

The skipper who has had two brilliant games with the national team says they have what it takes despite facing a star studded Arta side. Defenders Jimmy Mbugua and Hillary Wandera vie for the ball during a training session in Djibouti. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“We have the self belief and I believe we have created a very strong side. We need to go into the game with confidence and the belief that we can do it,” stated the defender.

Avoiding defeat in the first leg will be key for the brewers as this will give them an advantage heading into the return leg next weekend in Nairobi.