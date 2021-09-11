Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Bottas heads Saturday's Sprint grid at Monza

Motors

Bottas pips Hamilton to pole for Italian GP Sprint

Published

MONZA, Italy, Sep 10 Valtteri Bottas claimed pole position for the Italian Grand Prix Sprint after snatching top spot in qualifying from his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Finn Bottas clocked one minute, 19.555 seconds on his last qualifying lap to finish just 0.096 sec ahead of seven-time world champion Hamilton, who had been fastest in the first two qualifying sessions and practice and had been leading Q3 until he was pipped in the final seconds.

That means 32-year-old Bottas will lead the field in Saturday’s 100km Sprint, which will decide the grid for the GP on Sunday and give championship points to the top three.

First place in the Sprint will take three points, second place two and third place one.

However Bottas will start at the back of the grid on Sunday regardless of how he fares in the Sprint as he was penalised for taking on power unit components.

Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen took third as he tries to defend his tiny three-point lead from Hamilton, who on Sunday will again attempt to bring up a century of GP wins.

Hamilton has been stuck on 99 wins since taking the British GP at Silverstone in mid-July.

Charles Leclerc asked the Ferrari fans at Monza to create the same fervour as that which accompanied Verstappen’s win at the Dutch GP last week.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And the Monegasque finished eighth, 0.955sec off Bottas and a place behind his teammate Carlos Sainz.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved