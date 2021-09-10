Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lamont Marcell Jacobs came from nowhere to in two golds at the Tokyo Olympics

Athletics

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs ‘not bothered’ by doping talk

Published

MILAN, Italy, Sep 10Olympic 100 metre champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has hit back at insinuations his stunning gold medal success at the Tokyo Games was due to doping.

In an interview with daily Corriere Della Sera published on Friday, the Italian said doubts about the validity of his shock win were fuelled by jealousy.

“I’m not even bothered by the gratuitous malice about doping,” said Jacobs.

“In life there is always going to be someone who, having not made it themselves, will refuse to believe in the good faith of those who have made it.

“I don’t get jealous, only competitive. If someone else succeeds I want to succeed as well.”

Almost unknown a year ago, the Texas-born 26-year-old claimed gold in the 100m and the 4x100m relay at this summer’s Olympics.

Eyebrows were raised in some quarters about Jacobs’ performance, as before 2020, he had never broken the 10-second barrier.

His stunning individual victory was achieved in a European record of 9.80sec.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After the Games Jacobs said he was ending his season immediately, passing up the chance to appear in lucrative Diamond League meetings, and would make his return in 2022.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved