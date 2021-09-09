Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge finally launches his foundation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Fresh from winning his second consecutive Olympic Marathon gold medal in Tokyo, Eliud Kipchoge has announced the launch of his foundation which will have a strong focus on education and environment and looks to strengthen communities in Kenya and the world.

In an Interview with Capital Sport last year, Kipchoge had hinted he would launch the Foundation especially with a view of promoting education with a dream of building a library in every county in Kenya.

“My mission is to give all children in the world access to knowledge and education. I want those children to grow up into healthy adults in a green and breathing world where forests keep our people safe,” Kipchoge said.

He added; “I hope to contribute and grow the movement in education and environmental protection through my Foundation, to reach the people in the world with my voice. To raise awareness and to raise finances to build libraries, schools, forests. I was lucky in my life to have access to books and knowledge from a young age. It taught me to value life.”

The Eliud Kipchoge foundation focuses on two pillars: education and environment.

Both subjects have been close to Eliud’s heart throughout his life and are areas where Eliud foresees to make an impact for a better world.

“Education helps you grow, and it can help you grow your community alongside you. My dream is for all schools and kindergartens in the world to have good libraries. From a very young age, children need to get in contact with books, with learning. This builds a good foundation for children.”

“Books can inspire, also to those who do not have access to internet. I have been inspired by books for my entire life. There are a lot of talented people in Africa and around the world, who may get inspired and help to solve problems people are facing in their communities.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The objective of the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation will be to sponsor school fees and to give more children access to education, build libraries as well as inspire people through the importance of education and the power of books.

The environment is the second pillar for the foundation. The foundation wants to provide a healthy world for the next generations therefore the foundation must all provide the right actions to do so.

“I want the world to breath well. Without forests, you cannot breath. As a farmer myself, I know about the importance of a good environment, of trees, of using the land in a sustainable way, so people can grow healthy food and plants, also for the next generations.”

“I believe together we can make dry land green again, which has a huge impact on biodiversity, water availability and healthy food. You can always start helping, even by adopting trees. I began already with adopting a forest near our training camp to help save it. I want to reach out to help save and grow forests around the world.”