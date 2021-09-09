Connect with us

Gentrix Shikangwa celebrates her goal against CBE

Football

Shikangwa brace sends Vihiga to CAF Women’s Champions League

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Gentrix Shikangwa struck a last minute penalty winner as Kenya’s Vihiga Queens earned a ticket to the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League with a 2-1 victory over Ethiopia’s Commercial Bank at Kasarani on Thursday.

Vivian Makokha’s own goal had taken CBE back into the game after Shikangwa’s opener, but the Kenyan girls showed superb fighting spirit to ensure they fought till the final whistle and clinched the crown.

It was sweet revenge for Vihiga, in front of their County Governor Wilber Otichillo, as they had lost to CBE 4-2 when they met in the group stages.

The Kenyan girls had started the final well and had a sniff at goal when Teresa Engesha danced her way past her markers, but her eventual shot was inches wide.

Vihiga however broke the deadlock minutes later when Shikangwa reacted quickest to a rebound after keeper Tarikua Bargena had spilled a shot from Violet Wanyonyi. Though her first effort was blocked by the keeper, the rebound fell on her head and she bumbled through to ensure the ball crossed the line.

CBE were not as dangerous in the final third as they had been in most of the opening games. But, they found a way back into the game when Makokha headed the ball beyond her own keeper as she tried to head away a freekick.

Going to the break tied at 1-1, CBE were hopeful of completing the comeback with a goal to go ahead. But, the second half was a Vihiga affair.

Shikangwa came close to her second with a rasping shot from the left that was denied by the crossbar. From almost similar range, she had another aim at goal, this time saved by the keeper. The rebound fell on her path but she skied it over.

The red-hot 20-year old was causing all sorts of trouble to CBE and she came close again when Wanyonyi’s cross from the right found her unmarked, but she hit the side netting.

The Kenyan girls kept the hunt and were rewarded in the fourth minute of added time when Shikangwa converted a penalty with ice in her veins, slotting the ball into the top right corner after after substitute Tarikwa Yakura had brought down Wanyonyi inside the box.

