Justin Gatlin set to blaze Kasarani track in Kip Keino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Three-time World Champion Justin Gatlin is among the stars who have been confirmed for the second edition of the Kip Keino Classic, a part of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour, which will be staged at the Kasarani Stadium on September 18.

Gatlin has been confirmed for the event alongside compatriot Trayvon Bromell, meaning the world’s two fastest men this year will be at the Kip Classic.

The two will compete with local hero Ferdinand Omanyala, putting spice to what is expected to be a stellar competition.

Omanyala is the fastest man in Kenya and became the first to run under 10secs. He will look to break the barrier on home soil, on the same venue he earned his first ever ticket to the Olympic Games.

And with Trayvon and Gatlin as competition, they might just push him to achieve a good time on high altitude.

The 39-year-old Gatlin, silver medalist from the 2019 World Championships in Doha, who is the fifth all time fastest man, comes in with a rich CV and needs no introduction to the Kenyan crowd.

Bromell will meanwhile look to end his season on a high after the disappointment of missing out on the Olympic final, having only reached the semis despite arriving in Tokyo with the world’s fastest time of 9.77secs.

Meanwhile, Botswana veteran Isaac Makwala will compete in the men’s 200m and will come up against Under-20 star Sinesipho Dambile who won bronze at the Nairobi event as well as anchoring the South African team to the 4x100m relay gold.

At the same time, Polish Olympic hammer champion Wojciech Nowicki and women’s steeplechase champion Ugandan Peruth Chemutai as well as Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali have also confirmed participation.

Once again, there will be nine core events during the championships; men and women’s hammer throw, men’s pole vault, women’s long jump, men’s 100m, men and women’s 200m and men and women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

The men and women’s 5,000m, men and women’s 1,500m, men and women’s 800m and men’s javelin throw will fall under the discretionary events.

The men and women’s 400m, men and women’s 400m hurdles, men’s 10,000m, 4x400m mixed relay and men’s high jump will fall under National Category.