Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Germany defender Jerome Boateng will face allegations of assault in a Munich court on Thursday

Football

Germany star Jerome Boateng to face assault charges in Munich court

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Sep 8 German 2014 World Cup winner Jerome Boateng is expected to appear in court in Munich on Thursday to answer accusations he assaulted the mother of his twin daughters in 2018.

After 10 successful years at Bayern Munich, the 33-year-old defender joined French Ligue 1 side Lyon last week on a free transfer, but is due to return to Munich to face the allegations in court.

His lawyer has said that Boateng denies claims he injured his ex-girlfriend, named as Sherin S., during a heated argument while the pair were on holiday with their daughters three years ago.

A verdict could be returned the same day.

If found guilty, he could be fined or jailed for up to five years.

The original date for the hearing was postponed last December because a witness was unable to appear due to the Covid-19 virus.

Boateng has celebrity status in Germany with millions of followers on social media platforms.

He and Sherin S. are locked in a separate on-going legal battle over custody of their twins.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Turbulent year –

It has been a turbulent year so far for the footballer.

His ex-girlfriend, influencer and model Kasia Lenhardt, was found dead having committed suicide in a Berlin flat in February while he was away playing for Bayern at the Club World Cup in Qatar.

He was immediately given permission to fly home after news of her death.

The 25-year-old took her life six days after Boateng finished their relationship, then gave details of the break-up during a frank interview with top German daily Bild.

After making 363 appearances for Bayern, winning nine Bundesliga and two Champions League titles, Boateng’s contract was not extended when it expired in June before he was snapped up last week by Lyon.

He was a key part of the Germany squad which won a fourth World Cup crown in Brazil, but has not played for his country since being axed by former German coach Joachim Loew in March 2019.

However, Boateng still hopes to add to his 73 international appearances under Loew’s successor Hansi Flick, his former coach at Bayern Munich, who masterminded the Bavarian giants claiming a treble of titles in 2019/20.

The son of a German mother and Ghanaian father, he found himself at the centre of a debate over integration when he was attacked for his skin colour by the leader of Germany’s far-right party in 2016.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Germany’s leader Angela Merkel got involved and invited Boateng to an event at the chancellery, where she made a point of telling Boateng’s father, who was also there, “You have a great son, you can be proud”.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved