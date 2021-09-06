Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Serbia's Novak Djokovic will face American Jenson Brooksby in a fourth-round match on Monday at the US Open as he tries to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam by winning the title on the New York hardcourts

Sports

Djokovic faces US wildcard in Ashe night match at US Open

Published

NEW YORK, United States, Sep 5Novak Djokovic tries to take another step toward the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years on Monday when he faces Jenson Brooksby at the US Open.

World number one Djokovic meets the 99th-ranked US wildcard in the first night match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on the American Labor Day holiday.

The 34-year-old Serbian, who has never played 20-year-old Brooksby, is trying to complete the first sweep of major men’s titles in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

A victory in the fourth-round affair would put Djokovic into the quarter-finals and only three more wins from a historic trophy.

With a US Open title, Djokovic would also capture his 21st career Grand Slam crown, lifting him one ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent due to injury.

Following Djokovic onto the main stadium will be 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, the sixth seed from Canada who is 10-0 in all-time US Open matches after missing last year. She will meet Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari.

Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev will open the day session on Ashe against Italy’s 13th-seeded Jannik Sinner.

American Shelby Rogers, who upset world number one and reigning Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the third round, meets British 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu in a fourth-round match.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova has a grandstand afternoon match against Russian 14th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The lineup at Louis Armstrong Stadium starts with Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek meeting Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic, the Tokyo Olympic champion.

South African Lloyd Harris follows against US 22nd seed Reilly Opelka and German qualifier Oscar Otte meets Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini in the final Armstrong match.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved