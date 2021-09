NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Darwin Mukidza drilled home a sudden death penalty as KCB RFC came from 20-0 down at halftime to stun Kabras Sugar 28-25 at the Nandi Bears Club on Saturday evening and retain their Kenya Cup title.

This was the fifth time that the two rivals were meeting in the final and when it looked like Kabras had finally found a way past the bankers, KCB pulled one off their backs to stage an impressive comeback and beat the sugarmen in the fifth final against them.

-More to follow