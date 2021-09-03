Connect with us

Henry Meja celebrates one of his two goals against Vihiga United during their FKF Premier League match in Mumias. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Tusker bright forward Meja joins Erick Ouma at AIK in Sweden

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Tusker FC forward Henry Meja is joining Harambee Stars teammate Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma at Swedish top tier side AIK on a five-year deal, both clubs announced in separate statements on Friday.

The two clubs have been locked in talks over the past two weeks trying to seal a move for the budding youngster who joined Tusker at the start of the season and scored 13 goals across all competitions.

He scored 10 league goals and is a nominee for the FKF Premier League young player of the year.

“We have been talking with the club for the last few days and we have reached an agreement for his (Meja’s) transfer. Meja has been one of our standout players this season and it gives us great pride to see him make the transfer. We want to wish him all the best and thank him for what he has done for us this season,” Tusker FC chairman Dan Aduda said on the club’s official website.

Henry is a talented player that we hope to be able to refine under our direction. We have signed a long agreement where we want to work long-term and are well aware that it is a big process and a longer acclimatization period that awaits,” AIK Sports director Henrik Jurelius told the club’s official website.

Meja joined the club at the beginning of the season and made his debut in December 2020, coming off the bench to score the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Gor Mahia. He went on to score nine more goals in the league and two in the Cup.

His last goal for Tusker was the second in the 2-1 season ending game against Bidco United.

