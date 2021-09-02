Stars roll sleeves for Uganda battle as Qatar 2022 dream sets off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – When the current Football Kenya Federation (FKF) leadership took over in 2016, their biggest target was to see Kenya play at the World Cup in Qatar 2022. On Thursday evening, the journey towards that dream starts in earnest.

Some will argue that this is the most realistic chance Kenya has ever had at having a stab at the World Cup, with a group that has neighbors Uganda and Rwanda as well west Africans Mali.

With the dream starting off on Thursday, Kenya takes on an eternal rival in Uganda, with all hopes pegged on a win to keep the journey alive.

Stars have had a feel good feeling with the performance over the last two international matches with a draw at home against Egypt and victory away to Togo in the qualifiers for the 20202 Cup of Nations.

Coach Jacob Ghost Mulee will look to ride on this positive wave to beat Uganda and keep his momentum going.

He however knows it will not be an easy ask against a neighbor. The two teams have played to consecutive draws over the last three meetings, all coming off friendly matches. Harambee Stars head coach Jacob Ghost Mulee during a training session

“Uganda has a very good team and this being a derby, they will definitely want to carry the bragging rights. As a team we have prepared well and everyone is looking forward to giving a good account of themselves,” said coach Mulee.

Skipper Michael Olunga also opines the same, noting it will be a huge task against the Ugandans in an East African derby.

“A derby is always a difficult match to call and the finer details will be very crucial. Whoever wants it more and utilizes their chances will carry the day and for us, we are ready to go and battle for a win,” Olunga said.

The skipper added; “Despite the fact that we will not have fans in the stadium, we are keen to see to it that we take the most of the home advantage. We are not playing just for ourselves but the entire nation as well.”

Uganda’s head coach Milutin Sredojevic will be coming to the country for his first assignment since his return to the Ugandan national team.

He was in kenya last October, leading his former side Zambia to a friendly match against Kenya which the home side won 2-1, then under the tutelage of Francis Kimanzi. Harambee Stars midfielder Richard Odada in action during a training session

He is a coach who knows Kenya only too well but is quick to admit that the home side carries an advantage.

“We respect Kenya as a team and as a nation but we are here to fight and ensure we get a good result. This will be a match that will test the character of my players and there is a lot at stake. It will be more difficult because you are playing against a team and players that know you and you know them,” coach Micho said.

He added; “We are playing a very good and competitive team and they have an advantage because most of their players have been active in leagues while ours has been on recess. It will be a match that will be decided on small details and I hope that the small details go our way.”