Harambee Stars line up to face Uganda named

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 02 – Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has handed a senior debut to Serbia based midfielder Richard Odada in his team that faces Uganda Cranes in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification opener at the Nyayo Stadium on Thursday evening.

Odada will play in the holding midfield role and will have Kenneth Muguna and Lawrence Juma playing the creative role ahead of him.

Tusker FC skipper Eugene Asike has been rewarded for the marvellous season he has had with the league champions and will slot into defense, partnering Joseph Okumu.

Soon to be his new teammate at Tusker Daniel Sakari starts off on the right side of defense with Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma marshalling the left.

Michael Olunga will lead the attack, supported by Masud Juma with Abdallah Hassan being the third man in attack.

Meanwhile, KCCA skipper Charles Lukwago will step into the massive gloves left by the retired Denis Onyango as he starts in goal for the Cranes.

Former Gor Mahia and Tusker FC midfielder Khalid Aucho starts in midfield for coach Milutin Sredojevic’s side and will partner Under-20 star Bobosi Byaruhanga. The midfielder who plays for Vipers starred for Uganda as they finished second at the Under-20 AFCON in Mauritania.

Victor Wanyama’s teammate at Montreal Impact Mustafa Kizza only has a place on the bench with Joseph Ochaya preferred at left back.

Emmanuel Okwi, also the captain, leads the attack.

Harambee Stars Starting XI:

Ian Otieno, Daniel Sakari, Eugene Asike, Joseph Okumu, Erick Ouma; Richard Odada; Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna; Abdallah Hassan, Michael Olunga, Masud Juma

Subs: James Saruni, Joseph Okoth, Eric Johannah,Duke Abuya, Patillah Omotto, Harun Shakava, Boniface Muchiri, Jackson Macharia, Frank Odhiambo, Henry Meja, Siraj Mohamed, Bolton Omwenga

Uganda Starting XI:

Charles Lukwago, Dennis Iguma, Isaac Muleme, Halid Lwaliwa, Murshid Juuko, Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Moses Waiswa, Milton Karisa, Emmanuel Okwei, Joseh Ochaya

Subs:Isma Watenga, Joel Mutakubwa, Mustafa Kiiza, Enock Walusimbi, Abdul Azizi Kayondo, Gavin Kizito, Innocent Wafula, Yunus Sentamu, Derrick Nsibambi, Richard Basangwa, Steven Mukwala