Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob Ghost Mulee during a training session

Football

Harambee Stars line up to face Uganda named

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 02  – Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has handed a senior debut to Serbia based midfielder Richard Odada in his team that faces Uganda Cranes in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification opener at the Nyayo Stadium on Thursday evening.

Odada will play in the holding midfield role and will have Kenneth Muguna and Lawrence Juma playing the creative role ahead of him.

Tusker FC skipper Eugene Asike has been rewarded for the marvellous season he has had with the league champions and will slot into defense, partnering Joseph Okumu.

Soon to be his new teammate at Tusker Daniel Sakari starts off on the right side of defense with Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma marshalling the left.

Michael Olunga will lead the attack, supported by Masud Juma with Abdallah Hassan being the third man in attack.

Meanwhile, KCCA skipper Charles Lukwago will step into the massive gloves left by the retired Denis Onyango as he starts in goal for the Cranes.

Former Gor Mahia and Tusker FC midfielder Khalid Aucho starts in midfield for coach Milutin Sredojevic’s side and will partner Under-20 star Bobosi Byaruhanga. The midfielder who plays for Vipers starred for Uganda as they finished second at the Under-20 AFCON in Mauritania.

Victor Wanyama’s teammate at Montreal Impact Mustafa Kizza only has a place on the bench with Joseph Ochaya preferred at left back.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Emmanuel Okwi, also the captain, leads the attack.

Harambee Stars Starting XI:

Ian Otieno, Daniel Sakari, Eugene Asike, Joseph Okumu, Erick Ouma; Richard Odada; Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna; Abdallah Hassan, Michael Olunga, Masud Juma

Subs: James Saruni, Joseph Okoth, Eric Johannah,Duke Abuya, Patillah Omotto, Harun Shakava, Boniface Muchiri, Jackson Macharia, Frank Odhiambo, Henry Meja, Siraj Mohamed, Bolton Omwenga

Uganda Starting XI:

Charles Lukwago, Dennis Iguma, Isaac Muleme, Halid Lwaliwa, Murshid Juuko, Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Moses Waiswa, Milton Karisa, Emmanuel Okwei, Joseh Ochaya

Subs:Isma Watenga, Joel Mutakubwa, Mustafa Kiiza, Enock Walusimbi, Abdul Azizi Kayondo, Gavin Kizito, Innocent Wafula, Yunus Sentamu, Derrick Nsibambi, Richard Basangwa, Steven Mukwala

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved