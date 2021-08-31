Olunga, debutant Odada link up with Stars ahead of Uganda face off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – National football team Harambee Stars has been boosted with the arrival of skipper Michael Olunga and debutant midfielder Richard Odada as the team prepares to face off with Uganda in the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Nairobi on Thursday.

The Qatar based Olunga has been head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee’s skipper since he took charge with regular Victor Wanyama absent.

Serbia-based Odada is meanwhile set to make his first ever appearance for the national team having been handed a call up following several impressive performances. He has previously played for the Under-20 team.

Harambee Stars players Eugene Asike (left) and Kenneth Muguna (right) during a training session at Kasarani. PHOTO/FKF

Also arriving in time for the game is Zambia based goalkeeper Ian Otieno, Sweden based defender Eric Ouma, Masud Juma and Kenneth Muguna who has been in Zambia for pre-season with his new club Azam FC.

KAA Gent’s defender Joseph Okumu and Sweden-based midfielder Eric Johanna Omondi are expected to report to camp tonight.

Meanwhile, the Ugandan national team arrived in Nairobi on Monday night ahead of the duel. The Cranes were in Ethiopia over the weekend where they played a friendly match against the hosts in Bahir Dar, losing 1-0.