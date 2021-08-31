Meja, Bandi square off for FKF PL Young of the Year award

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Tusker FC striker Henry Meja and AFC Leopards budding defender Lewis Bandi are among the seven nominees listed for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) young player of the year award.

Despite part fading away in the second leg, Meja was in sizzling form for the brewers, scoring 10 goals after making a scoring debut against Gor Mahia.

The youngster had a goal drought in the middle of the season, but ensured he finished off his season in style with a goal as the brewers beat Bidco United 2-1 in the final game of the season as they clinched the title.

Meja is set to leave Tusker for an unnamed Swedish side and a reward for his efforts would be a brilliant way to sign off after just one season.

AFC Leopards Youth team product Bandi meanwhile has had a hugely successful season, being rotated from right back to left back at Leopards and giving his absolute best in both positions. Gor Mahia defender Frank Odhiambo in action during their FKF Betway Cup quarter final match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Other players to be nominated for the award include Vihiga United’s Lawrence luvanda and Western Stima’s Rodgers Ouma who are both headed for Tusker FC, Gor Mahia defender Frank Odhiambo and Kakamega Homeboyz’s Sylvester Owino.

Sofapaka’s Ambrose Sifuna has also been shortlisted for the award.

The Ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 11 at the Safari Park Hotel.

There will be a total of 12 categories to be awarded the top being the Most Valuable Player.

Apart from the MVP, the other main categories to be awarded in the black-tie event are the Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper) which has already been won by Ulinzi Stars’ James Saruni who has the highest number of clean sheets, having shut out his gates 12 times this season.

The Golden Boot award has already been clinched by Kariobangi Sharks forward Eric Kapaito who scored 24 times this season while AFC Leopards’ Elvis Rupia has 17 goals to his name to come in second.

Other categories to be award on September 11 include Midfielder of the Year, Coach of the year, and Fair Team play of the year.

Also, to be feted in a different category are the best Referee, the Assistant Referee of the Year, Team Manager of the Year, Digital Team of the Year and the President’s Award.