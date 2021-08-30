Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan playmaker Mohamed Bajaber

Football

Kenyan youngster set for trials with Top Danish side

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Kenyan playmaker Mohamed Bajaber, enlisted with Star Field Elite has landed a lucrative opportunity for trials with three-time Danish Superliga Champions FC Midtjylland.

The 18-year old, a trialist with the Kenya U20 and U23 sides, has been in inspiring form creating and scoring fabulous individual and team goals for the Star Field Elite team.

“Mohamed is a young, gifted player who is very committed and has all the hallmarks of being a successful professional. We wish him the best in his trials,” said academy Director Robert Muthomi.

FC Midtjylland who played in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League last season and were knocked out of this season’s Champions League by PSV Eindhoven boast a well-structured youth development system that has brought to the fore young players such as Victor Lind and Gustav Isaksen. It has the same ownership as English Premier League side Brentford FC.

It has been a busy period for Star Field – which also runs developmental structures in Cricket, Tennis and Hockey – following the move of defensive midfielder Timon Tenambergen to FC Gievenbeck in Germany while prolific goal scorer Unaiz Shajani has accepted a scholarship opportunity at Midway University in Kentucky.

However, Bajaber’s trial with FC Midtjylland is the most exciting of the latest developments because of the calibre of the club he is joining and the level at which Midtjylland is playing.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved