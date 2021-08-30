Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya’s Eric Sang competes in the Men’s 1500m T11 semi-final Heat 2 with the help of his guide David Korir during the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Monday, August 30, 2021. [Team Kenya Paralympics]

Athletics

Brilliant Chelangat ends Kenya’s medal drought at Tokyo Paralympics

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

TOKYO, Japan, Aug 30 – Nancy Chelangat handed Kenya it’s first medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, winning bronze in the women’s 1500m-T11 category on Monday at the Olympic Stadium.

Chelangat, who surged with 800m to go clocked a Season Best time of 4:45.58 to take bronze behind South African Coetzee Louzane who settled for silver in 4:40.96 while Mexican Rodriguez Saavedra who broke the world record to set the new time of 4:37.40.

The 26-year-old said that she is contented with the bronze, considering the tough conditions that the event was being held under, with the high humidity affecting most athletes.

-Developing story-

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved