Brilliant Chelangat ends Kenya’s medal drought at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO, Japan, Aug 30 – Nancy Chelangat handed Kenya it’s first medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, winning bronze in the women’s 1500m-T11 category on Monday at the Olympic Stadium.

Chelangat, who surged with 800m to go clocked a Season Best time of 4:45.58 to take bronze behind South African Coetzee Louzane who settled for silver in 4:40.96 while Mexican Rodriguez Saavedra who broke the world record to set the new time of 4:37.40.

The 26-year-old said that she is contented with the bronze, considering the tough conditions that the event was being held under, with the high humidity affecting most athletes.

-Developing story-