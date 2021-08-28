Connect with us

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates winning the women's 100m in 10.54sec -- second-fastest ever -- at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon

Athletics

‘Flo-Jo’s world record? Maybe next year,’ says Thompson-Herah

Published

PARIS, France, Aug 27Olympic 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah insisted Friday she was too fatigued to contemplate an assault on Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 33-year-old world record but added: “Maybe I can put all the ingredients together next year”.

Thompson-Herah ran the second fastest ever 100m in 10.54sec in Eugene last weekend but was pushed into second place at Thursday’s Lausanne Diamond League meeting by Jamaican compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

The 34-year-old 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion exacted revenge on Thompson-Herah for defeat in the Tokyo Games final with victory in 10.60sec, the third fastest in history.

The Jamaican pair are closing in on Griffith-Joyner’s 10.49sec set in 1988.

“I think I have to run in 10.48sec if I want to prove that I’m the fastest in history,” said Thompson-Herah in Paris ahead of Saturday’s Diamond League meeting in the French capital.

“It was not my goal at all this season, to break the world record, I wanted to defend my Olympic titles, but I didn’t think I could reach that level.

“A few years ago I would have thought that impossible. I think that next season if I focus on it, maybe I can put all the ingredients together.”

Thompson-Herah admitted that the toll of racing three times in seven days on two continents could be having an impact.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I don’t know where I get all this energy, I try to train myself not to suffer too much from travel fatigue,” added the 29-year-old.

“At the Olympics I had a lot of trouble sleeping, but I found the energy to run two races a day.

“It’s our job, it has become natural for me.”

Thompson-Herah will start as favourite on Saturday at the Charlety Stadium in Paris after Fraser-Pryce pulled out citing exhaustion.

