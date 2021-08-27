Connect with us

Why Odibets’ Sh105 Million Mega Jackpot is the Talk of Town

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – For sports betting fanatics, winning big is always the ultimate goal. Not long ago seven lucky Kenyans became instant millionaires after placing their winning bets on the Odibets Mega Jackpot platform.

How did they do it, you may ask? With a stake of only Sh95, the seven punters had placed their bets on the Odibets Mega Jackpot correctly predicting 15 match outcomes out of the possible 17.

“For me It was my first time trying the Odibets Jackpot and I was surprised to get the text message saying that I had won,” said an elated Kimutai who was among the seven lucky winners.

“I now believe this thing is real, I started playing the Odibets Jackpot immediately it was launched and finally I have won big,” said Patrick Mutua from Makueni who says he had analysed his winning bet with his friends thus he was going to share his winnings with them.

Early this year, Odibets launched a mega jackpot of Ksh 105,000,000.

To take part and have a chance to win big on the Odibets Mega Jackpot, one must first register on the Odibets platform and have at least Ksh 95 in their account. If one correctly predicts all the 17 match results, then you automatically become the lucky winner of the Ksh 105,000,000 Mega Jackpot.

Odibets also awards anyone who gets zero predictions on its jackpot platform. That is 0 out of the possible 17 out of 17 scores. Another interesting bit about the Odibets Mega Jackpot is the newly launched promo that comes with it christened “Pata Bahati ya Biz na Odibets”.

The one-of-a-kind promo that has seen Odibets partner with award-winning singer Bahati is set to see several lucky betting fanatics win Sh50,000 weekly (a boost to their business). Play the jackpot here: https://odibets.com/jackpot-games/mega

In this article:
