Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chelsea's French central defender Kurt Zouma is set to join West Ham with the Champions League holders believed to be in talks over his replacement

English Premiership

Tuchel eyes more signings as Zouma poised to join West Ham

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 27Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says the Champions League holders are still in the market for new players despite spending a club record 97 million pounds on Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian star impressed when scoring his first goal for his new club in the 2-0 win over Arsenal last Sunday to make it two wins from two Premier League matches.

However, with French central defender Kurt Zouma close to securing a reported £25 million ($34 million) move to London rivals West Ham, Tuchel said the club were in talks over bringing in other players before the transfer window shuts on Tuesday.

Zouma, 26, will play no role in Saturday’s tricky away trip to Liverpool due, not to an imminent move, but to his having had to return to France.

“I will be completely honest, there are negotiations between West Ham and Chelsea about Kurt,” said Tuchel at his eve-of-match press conference.

“Kurt right now is not with us but not because of these negotiations.

“He’s had some personal and family issues and we allowed him to travel to France.”

Tuchel’s West Ham counterpart David Moyes claimed the offer had been accepted and Zouma would be undergoing the medical in France.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We have had an offer accepted from Chelsea for Kurt but I could not tell you if the medical has been completed yet,” Moyes said.

Should Zouma pass his medical and move, Chelsea are believed to be interested in signing Zouma’s compatriot Jules Kounde from La Liga side Sevilla as his replacement.

“We still have some ideas and we are trying,” said Tuchel.

“And not all decisions are taken regarding also our squad. There are some negotiations going on and we are aware of all the situations.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved