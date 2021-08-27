Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday

English Premiership

Manchester City’s Mendy remanded in custody on rape charges

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 27A British court on Friday remanded Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy in custody after he was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The 27-year-old appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court in north west England to face accusations brought by three complainants.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

The France international wore a red hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms as he stood in the dock to hear the charges, speaking to confirm his name, age and address.

He is alleged to have attacked the females, one aged under 18, at his home in Prestbury, Cheshire.

Judge Jack McGarva referred the case to Chester Crown Court, where the footballer is due to appear on September 10.

City suspended Mendy on Thursday after police confirmed the Frenchman has been charged.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete,” City’s statement added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mendy, who was part of France’s 2018 World Cup winning squad, was remanded in custody ahead of Friday’s appearance at Chester Magistrates’ Court.

The left-back joined City in 2017 from Monaco for a reported £52 million ($71 million).

Mendy has played 75 times for City over the past four years, winning three Premier League titles, but has seen his playing time limited by injuries and a loss of form.

He has just under two years left to run on a six-year contract.

The last of his 10 caps for France came in November 2019.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved