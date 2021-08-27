Lessons from Tokyo: Government to invest more in Paralympics equipment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOKYO, Japan, Aug 27 – The Government has announced that it will provide more equipment and athlete support for Paralympic athletes ahead of the next Games which will be staged in Paris, France, in 2024.

Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Sports Simon Kachapin said Team Kenya at the concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games demonstrated great sportsmanship, resilience and scintillating long and middle-distance performances.

“The essence is to continue from where the able-bodied athletes left in Tokyo and also envisage a brighter future,” Kachapin said, referring to the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

He said that the equipment support will no doubt create an enabling environment to help the Paralympians deliver their best possible performances in three years-time when the Summer Games will be hosted in Paris, France.

-Long Term Investment-

“Through the Government and HE President Uhuru Kenyatta, we have put in place long-term plans and invested a lot more in sport as you can see, we are renovating sporting infrastructure across the country. Many sporting facilities have received a major facelift which is a good starting point. As we are speaking now, we are already thinking about the next Olympics and Paralympics in Paris in 2024,” Kachapin said after attending the final of the women’s 41kg and above para-powerliting where Kenya’s Hellen Wawira finished fifth. Bii and Kiprop in action at the Tokyo Paralympics

The CAS added that they are going to take home some sporting para-facilities from Tokyo because it’s budgeted for the next Paralympics.

“We realize that techniques and so much more is needed, if you come to think of a sport like para-lifting, you may think it’s only to lift the weights, but that’s honestly not the case. There are some technical aspects required hence the need for the Paralympians to practice with state- of-the-art facilities,” Kachapin remarked.

Kachapin is cognizant of the fact that the world is changing at the present and that what happened in sports 20 years ago is not what we are into now.

“Sports has morphed through different guises and as a sporting nation we also have to change with the times, I mean, our way of doing things has to change to ensure we invest in the facilities we require to enable our athletes realize their potential in sports,” the Sports CAS equipped.

“We have done a lot so far and still we will continue exploring the possibility of making things even better, our biggest hope mostly is sports. The media has done well in marketing sport and demonstrated the much-needed gusto and support to ensure we motivate our sportsmen and women well.”

-Tokyo Medal Haul-

The CAS Sports went on: “Being the leader of this Paralympics team in Tokyo is such a great honor coming from a successful Olympics extravaganza where our athletes brought us medals; and as a country we are overly excited about it.”

“This desirable trend should also trickle down to Para which informs the decision for our long-term investment. Now we are onto the Paralympics and we have nine events. We had powerlifting and our sister Kariuki (Hellen Wawira) did well and in the African continent, we are the only country that were represented and we finished 5th in the world and as I have seen it’s not an easy sport as people think,” Kachapin said. Kenya’s Hellen Wawira during competition at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Powerlifting

“It has diverse intricacies that are put into consideration and we have seen others making it in all the three attempts.”

The CAS congratulated Wawira for demonstrating great skills and determination and also wished all the remaining athletes all the best as the Athletics program officially started on Friday at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

“She (Wawira) attempted three and in two she performed well by African standards, so she has even broken her personal record. I have a feeling that going forward if we put all in place, we are have hopes in this sport and future is bright. As a government we are happy and say congratulations to our team,” Kachapin said adding that, “it is not easy to bringing a team all the way to Tokyo given the current pandemic situation.”

“We have represented our country well to see to it that sports has marketed Kenya well and on behalf of the country you become very proud because we are successful in sports and sports is what has built our country and given us the priceless visibility across the globe.”

-Para boss Agnes on Team Kenya-

KNPC boss Agnes Aluoch welcomed the long-term investment gesture from the government saying it will definitely take the para-sport to the next level.

“The government support has been amazing. Whatever support they have extended to the able-bodied is the same that the Paralympics athletes have also enjoyed.”

-Paris 2024 Paralympics-

After Tokyo, Aluoch revealed that they will immediately begin preparations for Paris 2024 hoping to qualify as many para-athletes as possible.

“In Africa we have had the most participants compared to countries like Uganda who have two representatives and Tanzania one.”

“I can confidently say that from today we will start seeing medals especially in 1500m which is our sure bet and given the last two months we have seen medal prospects. I would just want to tell Kenyans to wish the Paralympic team well. All in all, we will do well as we count on your support.”