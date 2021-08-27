Blindfolds quagmire as Kiprop racks up PB in 5000m T11 at Paralympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOKYO, Japan, Aug 27 – The mandatory blindfolds being worn by visually impaired athletes at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo almost knocked out two Kenyan athletes Rodgers Kiprop and Wilson Bii from the 5000m T11 race.

The Kenyans got into the call room unaware of the rule in which countries are required to purchase their own blindfolds.

Kiprop and Bii’s dream of competing at the prestigious event seemed all done and dusted due to their lack of the mandatory blindfolds, but this soon evaporated when eventual winner of the race, Brazilian Jacques Yeltsin lend the Kenyans the blindfolds.

“It’s the grace of the Lord. I wish to thank the Brazilian athlete for demonstrating good spirits of sportsmanship. He saved us the blushes at the eleventh hour when it seemed somewhat impossible to get help. They had not informed us about the rules so when we got to the call room as usual, it became news to us,” said Kiprop who savored his Paralympics debut in the searing heat of the Japanese Capital.

Kiprop, who is also Team Kenya Captain exercised resilience in the face of adversity to finish fourth in a Personal Best time of 15 minutes, 27.06 seconds while Bii finished last much to his chagrin. Kenyan athletes Wilson Bii and Rodgers Kiprop competing in the men’s 5000m T11 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Paralympics are a stage that offer an opportunity for athletes with various impairments to compete in various sports at the highest level. There are athletes with three main types of impairments who compete at the Paralympics.

The three main types of eligible impairments are physical, visual and intellectual impairments.

Visually impaired para-athletes range from athletes who are totally blind to athletes who have partial vision. Athletes with partial vision are allowed to compete if their impairment is enough for them to be considered legally blind.

To make sure that the competition is an even contest, all athletes are required to be blindfolded when competing in the classification that includes the fully blind athletes.

Brazilian Jacques who came to Kenya’s rescue with the blindfolds leading the race as Kenya’s Rodgers Kiprop chase in the men’s 5000m T11 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Meanwhile, the Kenyans failed in their bid to emulate the legendary Henry Wanyoike who is regarded the greatest of all time in the 5000m T11.

Wanyoike’s highly successful Para athletics career included 5,000m T11 gold at the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games and 5,000m and 10,000m gold and world records at the 2002 World Championships.

He also won double gold at Athens 2004, setting 5,000m and 10,000m T11 world records that still stand today, and excelled on the roads too, winning half and full marathons around the world. Wilson Bii with his guide

Bii on his part said: “I thank God for enabling me finish the race. The result we posted today is however nothing closer to what we expected or wanted. Kenya National Paralympics Committee (KNPC) should in future prioritize rules, because we were caught unawares and were it not been for the Brazilian, we would have been the laughing stock of the T11 Class.”

Al in all, Bii admitted that KNPC has done well in their preparations phase.

“Apart from our challenges in the call room, all has been well. We will be better prepared next time. We still haven’t given up chasing Wanyoike’s records and it’s for his great success that Kenyan para-athletes want to run a lot more,” said Bii.

-Brutal Summer Humidity-

At the same time, Kiprop says the brutal summer weather in Japan was a challenge of sorts as the competed in a 61 percent humidity with the temperatures rising up to 40 degrees Celsius.

“The weather situation was quite a challenge. But I’m glad that we managed to survive the tough conditions and finished fourth. My body felt good going into the race but then again, I was left down by the finishing kick. Tension was real from the word go, being my first Paralympics participation,” Kiprop underscored.

He said he will now go prepare well to ensure he makes the amends at next year’s Commonwealth Games. Rodgers Kiprop taking the lead in the men’s 5000m T11 Final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

“We will go back home and prepare well. We are happy for the government support which I believe will inspire countless other para-athletes take up the sport.”

Back home in Trans Nzoia, Kiprop says it’s been a tale of tough conditions with substandard sporting infrastructure.

“Bad running surfaces like what we have in Trans Nzoia affects running more so when you have to practice speed and the killer kick. The government should look into the plight of Trans Nzoia athletes.”

Kiprop also wants the same support extended to able-bodied trickles down to the para-athletes.

“The able-bodied have savoured support in terms of employment opportunities and financial support which I feel should also be extended to us through and through. I encourage all people living with disabilities and have talent to not shy away and come enter into these races.”