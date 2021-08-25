Connect with us

Para powerlifter Hellen Wawira carrying the flag for team Kenya during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Sports

In pictures: Kenya in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

TOKYO, Japan, Aug 24 – As Team Kenya matched past the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony in Japan, the squad of nine competitors will be out to achieve its target of hauling a total of nine medals.

Leading by example is powerlifter Hellen Wawira, who was the flag bearer alongside Team Captain Rodgers Kiprop, when she will be out to propel Kenya off to a golden start when she competes in the powerlifting 41kg and above.

Kenya will be competing in the Paralympics for the 12th time and will be keen to better the Rio 2016 results where the team collected a total of six medals; 3 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze.

Kenya will be represented by in the postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics by nine athletes led by Wison Bii who won 5000m – T11 bronze in 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

Here is the official opening ceremony went down on Tuesday night.

Hellen Wawira was the flag bearer for Team Kenya during the Opening Ceremony.

