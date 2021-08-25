Connect with us

Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti receiving the July Award. Photo/FKF

Football

Homeboyz tactician Muyoti scoops July Coach of the Month Award

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti has been named the July Football Kenya Federation Premier League coach of the month. 

Muyoti guided a ruthless Homeboyz to five wins out of six games played during the month to win the gong ahead of Ulinzi Stars’ Benjamin Nyangweso and Wazito FC tactician the experienced Francis Kimanzi.

To win the award, Muyoti pocketed Ksh 50,000 and a trophy engraved with his name and he was happy to be recognized. 

“This award goes to all my players for working hard and the good work they have been doing. It has been a fine season for us and this trophy has confirmed that,” the former AFC Leopards and Harambe Stars player said.

Homeboyz scored 15 goals and conceded seven in the month, and they started the month on a high, thrashing Ulinzi Stars 3-1 in their first game, then handing Mathare United a 4-2 beating before edging out Nzoia Sugar 2-1 in their third game but lost 1-0 to Wazito FC.

Muyoti’s team recovered their winning touch in the fifth game whipping Sofapaka 2-1 and they closed out the month with a 4-1 victory over Kariobangi Sharks.

Muyoti becomes the seventh recipient of the award this season after Zedekiah Otieno, (KCB) Francis Kimanzi (Wazito FC), Andre Casa Mbungo (Bandari FC), Stanley Okumbi (Posta Rangers), Vaz Pinto (Gor Mahia) and Robert Matano (Tusker FC).

