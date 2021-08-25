Connect with us

Kakamega Homeboyz duo of Head Coach Nicholas Muyoti (Right) and Shami Mwinyi Kibwana (Left) were named the July FKF PL Coach and Player of the Month respectively. Photo/FKF

Football

Homeboyz midfielder Mwinyi named July FKF PL finest

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Homeboyz midfielder Shami Mwinyi Kibwana is the July FKF Premier League player of the month after a splendid month with the Kakamega-based outfit.

The skillful midfielder was in sensational form in July, scoring eight goals in the six matches they played.

He began the month with a brace against Ulinzi Stars, then set up the other goal for Allan Wanga as Homeboyz downed the Soldiers 3-1 in Nakuru. He followed it with another brace in the 4-2 win over Mathare United at the same venue.

In the following match that was equally in Nakuru, he scored one as Homeboyz downed Nzoia Sugar FC 2-1.

He experienced a two-match drought against Wazito and Sofapaka before returning to the score sheet in style with a treble in the 4-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks.

Kibwana beat two other contestants to bag the monthly award that comes with a Ksh. 50,000 token and a personalized trophy courtesy of FKF Premier League. Kariobangi Sharks’ Erick Kapaito who was equally in great form that month came in second while KCB’s David Simiyu finished third.

He becomes the seventh winner of the award after Elvis Rupia, Henry Meja, William Wadri, Kelvin Opiyo, David Odhiambo, and Derrick Otanga who were feted in December, January, February, March, May, and June respectively.

