Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fireworks are displayed at the closing ceremony of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi. PHOTO/World U20 LOC

Athletics

The World Athletics Under-20 Championships in numbers

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The biggest regret at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships that ended in Nairobi on Sunday was perhaps the fact that fans were not allowed into the stadium due to restrictions imposed to curb a possible outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the 2017 World Under-18 Championships, the Stadium was full to capacity, offering an unforgettable atmosphere, but this would not be replicated this time round.

Both the opening and closing ceremonies were quiet, brief and precise, but the competition on the track and field was entertaining, explosive and eye catching to say the least.

Here are some numbers from the just concluded event in Nairobi.

16: The number of medals Kenya won to clinch the overall team title at the event.

4: The number of Under-20 World Records broken (Sasha Zhoya FRA in the 110m hurdles – 12.93 semifinal and 12.72 final; Jamaica in the women’s 4x100m relay – 42.94; South Africa in the men’s 4x100m relay – 38.51)

  • The Jamaican 4x100m team celebrate after breaking a world junior record. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

15 – The number of championship records broken (Anthony Pesela BOT in the men’s 400m – 44.58; Emmanuel Wanyonyi KEN in the men’s 800m – 1:43.76; Tadese Worku ETH in the men’s 3000m – 7:42.09; Sasha Zhoya FRA in the 110m hurdles – 12.93 and 12.72; Mykolas Alekna LTU in the men’s Discus Throw – 69.81; South Africa in the men’s 4x100m – 38.51; Christine Mboma NAM 22.41 semifinal, Beatrice Masiilingi NAM 22.19 semifinal and Mboma 21.84 final in the women’s 200m; Silja Kosonen FIN in the women’s hammer – 71.64m; Jamaica in the women’s 4x100m – 42.94; Mixed 4x400m (new event) India in heat 1 – 3:23.36, Nigeria in heat 2 – 3:21.66 and Nigeria in final – 3:19.70)

11 – The number of area U20 records broken: (Mire Reinstorf RSA in the women’s pole vault – 4.15m; Mine De Klerk RSA in the women’s discus – 53.50m; Jamaica in the women’s 4x100m – 42.94; Sasha Zhoya FRA in the 110m hurdles – 12.93 semifinal and 12.72 final; men’s 4x100m Poland with 38.93 in the heat and 38.90 in the final, South Africa and Nigeria =AR both 39.33 in the heats, South Africa 38.51 and Jamaica 38.61 in the final)

68 – The number of national U20 records broken

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

10 – The number national senior records broken

259 – The number of personal best times run

19,000 – The number of COVID tests undertaken during the entire event. (5000 LAMP tests, 4,000 PCR tests, 10,000 antigen tests)

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved