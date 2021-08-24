The World Athletics Under-20 Championships in numbers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The biggest regret at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships that ended in Nairobi on Sunday was perhaps the fact that fans were not allowed into the stadium due to restrictions imposed to curb a possible outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the 2017 World Under-18 Championships, the Stadium was full to capacity, offering an unforgettable atmosphere, but this would not be replicated this time round.

Both the opening and closing ceremonies were quiet, brief and precise, but the competition on the track and field was entertaining, explosive and eye catching to say the least.

Here are some numbers from the just concluded event in Nairobi.

16: The number of medals Kenya won to clinch the overall team title at the event.

4: The number of Under-20 World Records broken (Sasha Zhoya FRA in the 110m hurdles – 12.93 semifinal and 12.72 final; Jamaica in the women’s 4x100m relay – 42.94; South Africa in the men’s 4x100m relay – 38.51) The Jamaican 4x100m team celebrate after breaking a world junior record. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

15 – The number of championship records broken (Anthony Pesela BOT in the men’s 400m – 44.58; Emmanuel Wanyonyi KEN in the men’s 800m – 1:43.76; Tadese Worku ETH in the men’s 3000m – 7:42.09; Sasha Zhoya FRA in the 110m hurdles – 12.93 and 12.72; Mykolas Alekna LTU in the men’s Discus Throw – 69.81; South Africa in the men’s 4x100m – 38.51; Christine Mboma NAM 22.41 semifinal, Beatrice Masiilingi NAM 22.19 semifinal and Mboma 21.84 final in the women’s 200m; Silja Kosonen FIN in the women’s hammer – 71.64m; Jamaica in the women’s 4x100m – 42.94; Mixed 4x400m (new event) India in heat 1 – 3:23.36, Nigeria in heat 2 – 3:21.66 and Nigeria in final – 3:19.70)

11 – The number of area U20 records broken: (Mire Reinstorf RSA in the women’s pole vault – 4.15m; Mine De Klerk RSA in the women’s discus – 53.50m; Jamaica in the women’s 4x100m – 42.94; Sasha Zhoya FRA in the 110m hurdles – 12.93 semifinal and 12.72 final; men’s 4x100m Poland with 38.93 in the heat and 38.90 in the final, South Africa and Nigeria =AR both 39.33 in the heats, South Africa 38.51 and Jamaica 38.61 in the final)

68 – The number of national U20 records broken

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

10 – The number national senior records broken

259 – The number of personal best times run

19,000 – The number of COVID tests undertaken during the entire event. (5000 LAMP tests, 4,000 PCR tests, 10,000 antigen tests)