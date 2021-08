NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The World Athletics Under-20 Championships was held behind closed doors at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani from August 18-22 and despite the lack of an electric atmosphere, the action on the pitch and the track were worth every moment.

We take a look at some of the finest optics from the five-day Championship, with our top 20 photos from the World U20.

Love is a beautiful thing. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC

The beautiful models presenting the medals to the winners. PHOTO/World U20 LOC

The joy and the smiles reverberated from the stands, to the track.

The Ukranian team showing the love after arriving in Nairobi. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenya’s Sylvia Chelangat could not believe it after clinching silver in the women’s 400m. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Twin sisters Tina and Tia Clayton led the Jamaican team to the 4x100m women’s title. PHOTO/World U20 LOC

A Spanish fan cheers her team on at teh World U20 Championships. PHOTO/World U20 LOC

Mexico’s Sofia Ramos Rodriquez reacts after winning the women’s 10,000m race walk. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC

Kenya’s High jumper Sid Markus clears a distance at the World U20 Championships. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC

Greek race walker Valeriya Sholomitska reacts after finishing fourth in the final of the women’s 10,000m walk. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC

World Athletics boss Lord Seb Coe. PHOTO/World U20 LOC

Kylian Mbappe? No this is Sasha Zhoya, the French athlete who won the 110mH in World Record time. PHOTO/World U20 LOC

The Nigerian 4x400m relay team celebrates after winning gold. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The beautiful medals were brought in by an equally beautiful model. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC

Kennedy Kimeu and Peter Kithome hydrating after the heats of the men’s 4x400m relay. PHOTO/World U20 LOC

Amos Serem and Simon Koech down on the track celebrating their steeplechase win. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC

Italian athletes cheer on their teammates from the stands. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC

Greece’s Sotoria Rapti competing in the long jump.

Spain’s Tessy Ebosele in action during the triple jump. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC