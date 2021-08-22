Connect with us

Zenah Cheptoo leading. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

Uganda’s Chesang, Ethiopia’s Wudu win appeal on DQ, Kenya’s Chesang loses silver

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – There was late drama on the last day of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships on Sunday as Uganda’s Prisca Chesang and Ethiopia’s Melknet Wudu won an appeal on their earlier disqualification in the final of the women’s 5,000m.

The two had been disqualified earlier on for lane infringement but their teams lodged an appeal which was deliberated for hours before the decision was reached on to reinstate them into their earlier positions.

Chesang had finished third while Wudu was placed second, with the disqualification meaning silver for Kenya’s Zena Cheptoo who was fourth and and Spain’s Carla Dominguez who was fifth.

