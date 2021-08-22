Connect with us

The Kenyan 4x400m relay team. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya.

Athletics

TOP OF THE WORLD! Kenya finishes top of World U20 medals table with relay bronze

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Kenya finished top of the medals table at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, the men’s 4x400m relay team putting an end to the event with a bronze in the final day, taking Kenya’s tally to 17.

This bettered Kenya’s last performance in Tampere, Finland, three years ago when the team amassed 11 medals.

The 4x400m team were determined to end the Championship with a medal and despite starting off in front in the first lap, they couldn’t hold the momentum as Botswana clinched gold with Jamaica coming home second for silver.

-More to follow

In this article:
