Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Amos Serem celebrates after winning his heat at the men’s steeplechase during the World Under-20 Championships. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

Serem dazzles to clinch World U20 steeple title, tops up with ‘Kemboi’ dance

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Amos Serem dazzled with a brilliant finishing kick, blazing the home stretch to clinch the World Athletics Under-20 Championship steeplechase title with a time of 8mins, 30.72secs.

Serem was already sure of the gold after skipping past the last water hurdle and went on to start waving at the crowd as he urged them to raise the noise.

He topped it up with the famous ‘Kemboi dance’, re-making the famous celebratory jig by former Olympic and World Champion Ezekiel Kemboi.

Simon Koech came third for bronze in 8mins, 33.15secs with Ethiopia’s Tadese Tekele coming in between for silver.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved